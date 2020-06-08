Some Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Branches Reopen

Maryland drivers can now make appointments at select Motor Vehicle Administration branches.

The Wicomico County Branch in Salisbury is among MVA offices that are reopening today.

As part of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s COVID-19 executive order, driver’s and business licenses, permits and registrations that expired during the closure actually become expired 30 days after the State of Emergency is lifted. Priority initially is being given to rescheduling appointments that were canceled during the closure.

Customers will also be screened and will be required to wear a face mask when visiting a motor vehicle administration facility in Maryland.