Some Return Day Traditions Will Still Take Place Nov. 5th

The Sussex County Return Day Committee has canceled this year’s parade and other activities on The Circle in Georgetown due to the ongoing pandemic. However, some of the post-election traditions will still go on.

The Reading of the Returns and the Burying of the Hatchet are scheduled to take place at Noon November 5th, according to State Senator Brian Pettyjohn, State Representative Ruth Briggs King and Georgetown Mayor Bill West. Sussex County Sheriff Robert Lee will read the election returns from a stage at the Sussex County Administrative Offices. The chairs of the Sussex County Democratic, Republican, Independent and Libertarian Parties are also expected to take part in the Burying of the Hatchet.

“Dozens of individuals have contacted me over the course of several weeks to see what could be done to keep the tradition of Return Day alive,” Pettyjohn said. “The divisive and caustic nature of the 2020 election season makes it especially important that we perform this act to show our constituents that we are ready to move past the election and govern for all people.”

“Return Day is an important part of our county and adds to the way that we all work together regardless of party,” Briggs King added. “The coming together to bury the hatchet is our reset to show that we are not enemies and regardless of our political difference we are Americans, Delawareans and Sussex Countians.

On November 5th, The Circle in Georgetown will be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Spectators and participants are expected to follow COVID-19 guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing.

The activities are not sanctioned by the Sussex County Return Day Inc. Committee. No other traditional Return Day activities are expected to take place.

More details and updates can be found at www.burythehatchet2020.com