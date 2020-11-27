Some Students Stay On Campus At Salisbury U Through Weekend

Salisbury University is about to become the only University System of Maryland campus to continue with in-person and hybrid instruction when classes resume Monday after Thanksgiving break.



More than a dozen students elected to stay at SU at on-campus housing during the break, mainly due to travel and health concerns with their families. It was the first time Salisbury University presented students with that option.



Thanksgiving dinner was served for those students, and a small group of students who have quarantined due to positive test results or potential exposure to the virus.

Classes will continue at Salisbury University through December 18th.