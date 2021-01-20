Somerset Co. Delays School Reopening Until Feb. 8th

Somerset County Public Schools have again delayed a return for in-person instruction.

Due to continuing local rates of COVID-19 positivity in the community, students will continue to learn remotely until Monday, February 8th. Officials are hoping to bring back all students to learn in the classrooms, but it may only be possible to invite small groups of students for in-person instruction if local health metrics remain above state benchmarks.

Student meals are available for pick-up daily at several schools in Somerset County: Deal Island Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Princess Anne Elementary, Washington High School, Somerset Intermediate, Woodson Elementary and Crisfield High School between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. each school day.