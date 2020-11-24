Somerset Co. Schools Extend Building Closure Until Dec. 7th

Somerset County Public Schools have extended a period of all-virtual instruction due to continuing rates of COVID-19 cases.



Schools have been closed for in-person learning November 9th. Instead of reopening November 30th, school officials say the plan now is to resume some in-person instruction Monday December 7th.



Meals are available for curbside pick-up at many Somerset County schools during the closure.

Somerset County Public Schools released the following statement Monday:

Somerset County Public Schools (SCPS) has extended its initial closure of schools for in-person learning until Monday, December 7, 2020 due to persisting rates of infection within the county. The initial closure began on Monday, November 9, 2020 with a target reopen date of Monday, November 30, 2020 after observing a rise in the county’s COVID-19 health metrics, and an increase in positive or exposed students and staff within the district’s schools. As of today, Somerset’s local COVID-19 health metrics are more than triple the state recommended benchmarks for safe in-person learning, making the initial reopening target of November 30 unattainable. SCPS has consulted with and received the support of the Somerset Health Department regarding the decision to extend the closure, and continues to track local health metrics for determining a safe date to return to in-person learning. To view SCPS’ health metrics & assessment criteria tracking page, visit https://www.somerset.k12.md.us/apps/pages/Health_Metrics_Tracking. All students who had been receiving in-person instruction at Somerset County Public Schools will continue with virtual learning until in-person learning can safely resume. During the closure, student meals will be available for curbside pickup at Deal Island Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Princess Anne Elementary, Washington High School, Somerset Intermediate, Woodson Elementary and Crisfield High School between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. each school day, excluding holidays and closures. All teachers are instructed to telework, and all 12-month employees are instructed to telework at the discretion of their immediate supervisor during the closure. At this time, SCPS is scheduled to reopen for in-person learning on Monday, December 7. Somerset County Public Schools will provide updates to the community as the situation develops.