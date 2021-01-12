Somerset Co. Schools Extend Virtual Learning Until Jan. 25th

Somerset County Public Schools will continue with virtual instruction exclusively until Monday January 25th.

A closure of buildings for in-person instruction has been extended due to persisting rates of COVID-19 infection that are above state recommended benchmarks for classroom learning. Somerset County schools had been hoping to bring students back into buildings starting next Tuesday January 19th.

Although schools are closed, school meals may be picked up daily between 10:30 and 1:00 at several schools in the Somerset County system: Deal Island Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Princess Anne Elementary, Washington High School, Somerset Intermediate, Woodson Elementary and Crisfield High School.