Somerset Co. Schools To Close For 3 Weeks

Somerset County Public Schools will be closed for in-person learning for a three-week period starting Monday.



School officials say the decision was made due to an increase in reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the past two weeks, as well as Somerset County’s rising rate of positive test results. Local health officials say evidence of community spread of the virus has been detected in parts of Princess Anne, Deal Island and Crisfield.



Students who have been learning in-person will transition to virtual learning.



Somerset County Public Schools plan to reopen for in-person instruction Monday, November 30th.