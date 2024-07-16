Somerset County Cooling Centers

Westover, Maryland – With temperatures in the upper 90’s and heat index forecast over 100 degrees, the following sites will be open this week in Somerset County to help residents stay cool:

Princess Anne Library (11767 Beechwood St., Princess Anne)

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Friday

410-651-0852

Crisfield Library (100 Collins St., Crisfield)

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 10:00 am – 5:00 p.m. on Friday

410-968-0955

Somerset Senior Services Center (MAC Center) (8928 Sign Post Road, Suite 3, Westover)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday only)

410-651-3400

Woodrow Wilson Community Center (119 S 7th St, Crisfield)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

410-968-2668

Residents should take their own food, beverages, and medications to the cooling centers. Pets are not allowed.

The Somerset County Emergency Management and the Somerset County Health Department urge area residents to take the heat seriously and to take appropriate steps to stay safe. Remember to drink more fluids, but avoid alcohol and high sugar drinks. When going out, never leave anyone, especially infants or young children, or animals in a closed, parked vehicle for even a few minutes. Residents are urged to check on their neighbors especially the elderly and those without air conditioning.

For more information about extreme heat and more tips on how to stay cool, visit www.cdc.gov/extremeheat, www.somersethd.org or www.facebook.com/somersethd.