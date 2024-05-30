Somerset County Man Indicted for Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case Involving Utility Worker

Following a grand jury indictment, a Somerset County man has been charged with murder for a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a utility worker that occurred earlier this year in Wicomico County. The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Wicomico County Grand Jury on May 20th. The Grand Jury returned an indictment against 27-year-old Jamal Scarborough of Marion Station, Maryland. Scarborough faces several charges that include second-degree murder, first-degree assault, negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, failure to return/remain at an accident involving death, failure of driver to render assistance to the injured, driving on a revoked license and related charges. Scarborough was already being held without bail at the Wicomico County Detention Center. The person who died in the hit-and-run crash has been identified as 64-year-old Thomas R. Attix of Dover.

Additional Information from Maryland State Police:

Shortly before 10:25 a.m. on March 27, an off-duty trooper from the Maryland State Police Salisbury

Barrack was driving his marked Department vehicle south on Airport Road adjacent to Salisbury

Regional Airport, when he stopped at a work zone where a flagging operation was in effect. Workers

were allowing northbound traffic to proceed.



According to a preliminary investigation, Scarborough, who was driving a blue Jeep, was in front of

the trooper’s vehicle, when he swerved into the northbound lane in an attempt to bypass the work zone.

Scarborough swerved back into the southbound lanes to avoid oncoming traffic before driving off the

road and into a roadside ditch.



According to a preliminary investigation, Scarborough accelerated his vehicle and ran over Attix, who

was on the ground working. Attix was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional

Hospital before being flown by private helicopter to Christiana Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

He was declared deceased on April 2.