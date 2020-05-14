Somerset County Office Buildings will Reopen to Public, May 18

Somerset County Government has announced pursuant to Governor Hogan’s Executive Order #20-05-13-01, Somerset County hereby follows the Governor’s order as written. For clarification, please visit governor.maryland.gov

County office buildings will reopen to the public, effective Monday, May 18 at 8:30 am. Masks/facial coverings are required for entrance. Social distancing guidelines will apply.

Thank you for your continued understanding and cooperation. These measures are designed to keep the people of Somerset County healthy and mitigate further spread of the virus. For updates and more information about Somerset County’s response, please visit www.somersetmd.us. For more information about COVID-19, please visit health.maryland.gov. Full Press Release