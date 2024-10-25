Somerset County Public Schools Responds to Recent School Bus Issue

Last week was National School Bus Safety Week – but on Thursday, Somerset County schools operated on a delayed opening because of issues with some of the school buses. Buses are inspected several times a year and during a recent Motor Vehicle Administration inspection event, several buses of the same make were called into question over the certification of the inspection. Somerset County Public Schools temporarily removed those buses from service to be recertified – all have been returned to normal service.

Additional information from Somerset County Public Schools:

In compliance with state regulations, all SCPS school buses are inspected a minimum of four times annually. This includes one Type A preventive maintenance inspection and three Type B safety inspections. The Type A inspection is conducted by the bus owner or their representative, while the Type B inspections are supervised by a compliance agent from the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) and a representative from SCPS. Buses older than 12 years are subject to an additional fourth Type B inspection. If any major defects are found during an inspection, the MVA may issue a repair order, suspend the bus’s registration, and confiscate its license plates until the defect is resolved.

In addition to these annual inspections, SCPS bus drivers conduct pre-trip and post-trip checks daily using electronic logging devices. These checks include fluid levels, tire conditions, and the proper functioning of safety equipment such as fire extinguishers and emergency exits.

“Our bus inspection procedures are in place to ensure the highest level of safety for students,” said Mike Bartemy, SCPS’ Supervisor of Transportation. “From pre-trip inspections by drivers to formal inspections by the MVA, we cover every detail to keep our fleet running safely.”

As National School Bus Safety Week highlights the importance of safe practices on and around school buses, SCPS remains focused on ensuring a safe transportation environment for all students. Click here to learn more about National School Bus Safety Week.