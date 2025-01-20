Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Suspicious Activity near Sharp Propane

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office reports suspicious activity on Route 13 just south of Princess Anne on Friday, January 17th. Officials say that a concerned citizen spotted three men in a blue SUV taking photographs near the Sharp Propane Facility – the second report of this activity in two weeks. A Deputy who was nearby observed the three men and the vehicle and spoke with them. They told the Deputy they were photographing trains in the area and told the officer that they had been in the same area before. There was a train nearby at the time.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s office believes that from the information given, there is no active threat in the area surrounding the Sharp Propane Facility.

The Sheriff’s office has contacted the FBI-Baltimore Field Office and the Eastern Shore Information Center to make them aware of the event.