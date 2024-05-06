Son Charged With Murder of His Mother in Wicomico County

A Wicomico County man was arrested today and charged with the murder of his mother. According to 48-year-old Jeremy Gentry of Sand Castle Boulevard in Fruitland is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Gentry is currently awaiting a bond hearing before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner. His mother—68-year-old Beatrice Kay Gentry resided at the same address. The cause and manner of her death are pending autopsy results. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. last night, the Fruitland Police Department and emergency medical service personnel from Fruitland were dispatched to the residence on Sand Castle Boulevard for the report of an unconscious woman. When they arrived, they met with the victim’s husband. Once they entered the home, police and EMS personnel found the woman unresponsive in the bathtub. EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Jeremy Gentry

Additional Information from Maryland State Police:

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was subsequently requested by the Fruitland Police Department to assume the investigation.

Maryland State Police Forensic Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene for evidence. Further investigative efforts revealed Jeremy Gentry as the suspect. Subsequent consultation with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office led to State Police investigators obtaining an arrest warrant for Jeremy Gentry. Gentry was arrested this morning without incident.

Assistance in the investigation is being provided by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Snow Hill Police Department and the Fruitland Police Department.