Sonic Boom Heard over DC-Annapolis as Plane Crashes in SW Virginia

The FAA is reporting that a Cessna Citation crashed around 3:30 p.m. in the mountains of southwest Virginia. Around 3 p.m., authorities in the Washington, D.C. and Annapolis areas received numerous reports of an explosion which was potentially a sonic boom from fighter jets responding to intercept the Cessna which flew an odd flight path over the ocean and back.

We are awaiting additional information from the FAA and will update as it becomes available.

From FlightAware.com…

Information is preliminary and may change.

FAA STATEMENT

A Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., around 3:30 p.m. local time on June 4. The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide all further updates.

