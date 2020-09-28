Sonic Booms May Be Heard Today

Supersonic flights may create sonic booms that may be heard – or felt – in southern Delaware and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

One single loud booming noise per flight may be heard today (Monday) between ten a.m. and noon.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River says it takes precautions to lessen the impact of its testing activities on the community, as it does with all operations. For more information please call 1-866-819-9028.