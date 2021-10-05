Sounding Off About Fire Safety

Fire safety has a sound…

It’s Fire Prevention Week. The Delaware State Fire School and local fire departments want Delawareans to know that any sound from a smoke alarm requires action.

A continuous sounding of three loud beeps indicates there is a fire or smoke, and it’s time to get out. A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means that the battery is low and must be changed. Also, any smoke alarm that’s ten years old should be replaced.

The fire department near you and the Delaware State Fire School have more fire safety and prevention information. The Delaware State Fire School can be reached at 302-739-4773.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!” Delaware State Fire School Senior Instructor Mike Lowe said. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

For more information about fire prevention, please CLICK HERE