The South Bethany Town Council will vote on the Fiscal Year 2026 budget on April 11 at 9 a.m. The budget, effective May 1, 2025, covers all operating expenses and funds capital asset replacements but does not project a surplus. Due to newly adopted property assessments, the tax rate will drop significantly from $1.30 to $0.051 per $100 of assessed value. However, while some property owners will see lower taxes, most will experience an increase. This would mark the first property tax hike since 2009, driven by rising costs in materials, services, benefits, healthcare, and deferred infrastructure maintenance.