South Bethany Looking for Candidate to Fill Open Council Seat

The filing deadline has passed for candidates interested in running for the South Bethany Town Council. Two candidates filed for the three open seats – so there will be no election, but one open seat. Incumbents William Tim Shaw and Edith Dondero return to the Council. Council member Richard Oliver did not run for re-election – his open seat will be filled by appointment by the newly elected council. Anyone interested in filing for the open 2-year seat should submit a letter of interest.