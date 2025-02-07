Spay Days Available for Income-Eligible Delawareans with Pets

February 7, 2025/Mari Lou

February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare is sponsoring Spay Days. This is a chance for income-eligible Delaware residents to have their pets spayed or neutered at no cost. This program also covers microchipping, rabies and distemper vaccinations. Qualifying pet owners can schedule appointments at several veterinary clinics – but appointments are limited – schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

Sussex County

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Date: February 10, 21

Location: 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947

Scheduling Phone: 302-516-1004

Scheduling Link: https://bvspca.org/delaware-state-spay-days

Dogs 74lbs and under only, no brachycephalic (flat snout) breeds of cats or dogs, cats must be confined in an appropriate carrier

 

Forgotten Cats

Date: February 4,5,11,12,18,19,25,26

Location: Seaford, Del. (location details provided at time of scheduling)

Scheduling Email: fcseafordferals@gmail.com

 

Humane Animal Partners – Rehoboth Beach

Date: February 17

Location: 18675 Coastal Hwy. Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Scheduling Phone: 302-200-7159

Scheduling Email: info@hapde.org

Cats only

 

Kent County

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Date: February 28

Location: 1757 Horsepond Road., Dover, DE 19901

Scheduling Phone: 302-516-1004

Scheduling Link: https://bvspca.org/delaware-state-spay-days

Dogs 74lbs and under only, no brachycephalic (flat snout) breeds of cats or dogs, cats must be confined in an appropriate carrier

The Spay & Neuter Program (SNP), established by the Delaware General Assembly in 2006 to reduce the number of stray and unwanted cats and dogs, provides spay/neuter funding to:
  • Low-income Delaware pet owners.
  • Homeless animals taken in by shelters and rescues.
  • Community cats sterilized through Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programs*.
*Nonprofit animal welfare organizations may also apply for grants to help sterilize homeless Delaware animals, with a priority on community cats.
 
Spaying and neutering are nationally recognized as the most effective, humane method of controlling unwanted pet populations. When the Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) was established in 2013, one of its key responsibilities was to manage the SNP. Between 2014 and June 2024, the program made possible the sterilization of more than 40,000 animals and the vaccination of over 31,000 animals against rabies.
 
“Spay/neuter services are essential for improving the well-being of pets and preventing unwanted litters,” said Joanna Miller, deputy director of OAW. “We encourage eligible pet owners to take advantage of this program and show their pets some extra love this month.”
 
Appointments are limited, so eligible pet owners are encouraged to schedule as soon as possible. For more information about Spay Days, including eligibility requirements and how to make an appointment, visit https://fixedandfab.com/web/index#home.
