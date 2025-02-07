Spay Days Available for Income-Eligible Delawareans with Pets
February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare is sponsoring Spay Days. This is a chance for income-eligible Delaware residents to have their pets spayed or neutered at no cost. This program also covers microchipping, rabies and distemper vaccinations. Qualifying pet owners can schedule appointments at several veterinary clinics – but appointments are limited – schedule an appointment as soon as possible.
Sussex County
Brandywine Valley SPCA
Date: February 10, 21
Location: 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947
Scheduling Phone: 302-516-1004
Scheduling Link: https://bvspca.org/delaware-state-spay-days
Dogs 74lbs and under only, no brachycephalic (flat snout) breeds of cats or dogs, cats must be confined in an appropriate carrier
Forgotten Cats
Date: February 4,5,11,12,18,19,25,26
Location: Seaford, Del. (location details provided at time of scheduling)
Scheduling Email: fcseafordferals@gmail.com
Humane Animal Partners – Rehoboth Beach
Date: February 17
Location: 18675 Coastal Hwy. Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Scheduling Phone: 302-200-7159
Scheduling Email: info@hapde.org
Cats only
Kent County
Brandywine Valley SPCA
Date: February 28
Location: 1757 Horsepond Road., Dover, DE 19901
Scheduling Phone: 302-516-1004
Scheduling Link: https://bvspca.org/delaware-state-spay-days
Dogs 74lbs and under only, no brachycephalic (flat snout) breeds of cats or dogs, cats must be confined in an appropriate carrier
- Low-income Delaware pet owners.
- Homeless animals taken in by shelters and rescues.
- Community cats sterilized through Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programs*.