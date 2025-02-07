Spay Days Available for Income-Eligible Delawareans with Pets

February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare is sponsoring Spay Days. This is a chance for income-eligible Delaware residents to have their pets spayed or neutered at no cost. This program also covers microchipping, rabies and distemper vaccinations. Qualifying pet owners can schedule appointments at several veterinary clinics – but appointments are limited – schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

Sussex County Brandywine Valley SPCA Date: February 10, 21 Location: 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947 Scheduling Phone: 302-516-1004 Scheduling Link: https://bvspca.org/delaware-state-spay-days Dogs 74lbs and under only, no brachycephalic (flat snout) breeds of cats or dogs, cats must be confined in an appropriate carrier Forgotten Cats Date: February 4,5,11,12,18,19,25,26 Location: Seaford, Del. (location details provided at time of scheduling) Scheduling Email: fcseafordferals@gmail.com Humane Animal Partners – Rehoboth Beach Date: February 17 Location: 18675 Coastal Hwy. Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Scheduling Phone: 302-200-7159 Scheduling Email: info@hapde.org Cats only

Kent County Brandywine Valley SPCA Date: February 28 Location: 1757 Horsepond Road., Dover, DE 19901 Scheduling Phone: 302-516-1004 Scheduling Link: https://bvspca.org/delaware-state-spay-days Dogs 74lbs and under only, no brachycephalic (flat snout) breeds of cats or dogs, cats must be confined in an appropriate carrier

The Spay & Neuter Program (SNP), established by the Delaware General Assembly in 2006 to reduce the number of stray and unwanted cats and dogs, provides spay/neuter funding to:

Low-income Delaware pet owners.

Homeless animals taken in by shelters and rescues.

Community cats sterilized through Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programs*.

*Nonprofit animal welfare organizations may also apply for grants to help sterilize homeless Delaware animals, with a priority on community cats.

Spaying and neutering are nationally recognized as the most effective, humane method of controlling unwanted pet populations. When the Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) was established in 2013, one of its key responsibilities was to manage the SNP. Between 2014 and June 2024, the program made possible the sterilization of more than 40,000 animals and the vaccination of over 31,000 animals against rabies.

“Spay/neuter services are essential for improving the well-being of pets and preventing unwanted litters,” said Joanna Miller, deputy director of OAW. “We encourage eligible pet owners to take advantage of this program and show their pets some extra love this month.”