Speaker-Elect Minor-Brown Names New House Majority Caucus Chief of Staff

Speaker-elect Melissa Minor-Brown has announced the appointment of Nicholas Brock as Chief of Staff for the Delaware House Majority Caucus. Brock currently serves as a magistrate with Delaware’s Justice of the Peace Court. He previously served as the Chief Legislative Policy Advisor with Wilmington City Council and legislative aide to former Delaware State Senate Majority Leader Margaret Rose Henry. Speaker-elect Minor-Brown welcomes him back to the General Assembly in this new role, adding that his experience in both law and public policy will help strengthen their ability to serve the people of Delaware effectively.