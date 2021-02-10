Special ACA Enrollment Window Begins Monday

Another window will open next week for Delawareans who want to sign up for health insurance with The Affordable Care Act.

A special enrollment period will be open between February 15th and May 15th. President Biden signed an executive order to open up ACA enrollment due to continuing economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous open enrollment period expired December 15th.

“Access to affordable health care remains a critical need for all Delawareans as we continue to fight the spread of the coronavirus. I am grateful to President Biden for giving state residents this additional opportunity to get the coverage they need,” Governor John Carney said. “I encourage everyone to spread the word about the benefits of enrolling in coverage through HealthCare.gov during this three-month sign-up period.”

“This special enrollment period provides a great opportunity for Delawareans who are looking for high-quality, affordable health insurance, especially those impacted by the pandemic,” Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said. “Despite the success of the Health Insurance Marketplace since it opened eight years ago, many state residents still lack insurance, and some might remain unaware that they can access comprehensive care – and, in many cases, get financial help to afford it – through HealthCare.gov.”

More information is available at healthcare.gov.