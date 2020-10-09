Fireworks are not normally associated with Columbus Day. However, in Ocean City fireworks may be heard for a while late Monday afternoon.
The Fire Department says “special effects” that may be included in future fireworks displays will be tested by Ocean City’s Special Events staff.
Testing is expected to take place in the area of Dorchester Street Monday between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
‘Special Effects’ Fireworks To Be Tested In OC Mon.
