Special Election for 37th District House Seat Set for December 21st

A special election for the now-vacant 37th District House seat will be held on Thursday, December 21st. Former state representative Ruth Briggs King resigned from the House effective Wednesday, November 15th – that triggered a state law governing special elections, and a writ of election must be issued within 10 days of the vacancy occurring and the a special election must take place between 30 and 35 days from when the writ is issued. The writ was issued by House Speaker Valerie Longhurst on Tuesday, November 21.

The winner of the election will serve the remainder of the term, which expires on Election Day in November 2024. Voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots early, up to 10 days before the election, at sites designated by the Department of Elections. Early voting dates and locations will be available on the Department of Elections website.