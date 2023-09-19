Special Event Zone in Effect in Ocean City through Sunday

If you’re in Ocean City – a reminder that the Special Event Zone is now in effect. The Special Event Zone lowers the speed limit to a maximum of 30mph and increases fines for violations. A larger police presence throughout town can also be expected through Sunday, September 24th.

The special even zone pertains to all roads with the Town of Ocean City and is anticipation of the possibility of the return of the Pop Up Rally car event that has historically come to town at the end of September. The “Pop-up Rally” is a car meet/show driven by social media rather than an organized event with a designated promoter. Therefore, the event can occur whenever and wherever they are promoted on social media.

The Ocean City Police Department will continue to monitor social media along with having a presence on our roadways.