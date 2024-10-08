Special Event Zone in Place for Endless Summer Cruisin’ in Ocean City which Begins Thursday

A Special Event Zone is in place in Ocean City through this weekend for the Endless Summer Cruisin’. This means that the speed limit has been reduced to 30 mph unless otherwise marked – some side streets and neighborhood streets will remain at their usual speed limits below 30 mph. Fines are also increased when a special event zone is in place – and in some cases certain traffic offenses can lead to arrest. During the Special Event Zone, expect heavy police presence, traffic delays, alternate traffic patterns and reduced speeds.

Endless Summer Cruisin’ runs from Thursday, October 10 through Sunday, October 13th.