Special Event Zone in Place in Ocean City for OC Rock & Ride Bikefest

The Special Event Zone is in place in Ocean City ahead of the start of the OC Rock & Ride Bikefest. While the Special Event Zone is in place – speeds are lowered and fines are increased for violations – and is in effect throughout Ocean City as well as all roads in Worcester County.

Special Event Zones are in place during motor events due to the high volume of motor vehicles and pedestrians on/near the roadways. Citizens should expect heavy police presence, traffic delays, alternate traffic patterns and reduced speed in a Special Event Zone.

The Special Event Zone began this morning and will be in effect through Sunday, September 13th.