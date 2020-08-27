Special Meeting Set To Consider Next Wicomico Co. Executive

Wicomico County Council has scheduled a special meeting for late Friday afternoon to discuss the search for a new County Executive.

Options moving forward may include reopening the search process, or deciding between two candidates who were interviewed last week, reports the Salisbury Independent.

Council’s choice of a new County Executive, Rene Desmarais, turned down the offer days later. Michele Ennis, a former Wicomico County finance director, and Maryland State Delegate Carl Anderton were the other two candidates who were interviewed last week.

Council’s meeting is tomorrow at 5:30.

Wicomico County Director of Administration John Psota has been serving as acting County Executive. Bob Culver, former County Executive, died in July after a battle with liver cancer