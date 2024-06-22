SPECIAL NOTICE: Emergency Water Conservation Measures Being Implemented in Riddle Farm & South Ocean Pines

Due to critically low water tables, Worcester County Public Works crews are asking all residents and visitors within the Riddle Farm and South Ocean Pines areas to discontinue all non-essential outdoor and indoor water uses until further notice.

“In addition to the low water levels, electrical issues caused two well pumps in Ocean Pines to fail, which has resulted in low or no water pressure in certain areas,” Public Works Director Dallas Baker said. “Repairs have been completed but we are now trying to catch up on water production. At this time conservation measures are voluntary; however, public safety, fire protection specifically, is our top priority in these communities, so we are prepared to implement mandatory water restrictions if the situation cannot be resolved quickly. Heavy demand by lawn irrigation is a concern.”

“We are working with Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino and county public works crews to keep our residents informed,” Ocean Pines Association General Manager John Viola said.

Non-essential outdoor water uses include irrigating lawns and landscaping via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems; washing vehicles, except in a commercial car wash or as necessary for operator safety; washing exterior building surfaces, parking lots, or driveways; and watering trees and athletic fields.

Anyone seeking additional information may contact 443-783-0039 (Ocean Pines) or 443-783-0041 (West Ocean City). Worcester County Public Works crews are working hard to resolve the water shortage issues and deeply appreciate the public’s support and cooperation during this time.