Speeding Driver Arrested On Drug Charges

A traffic stop in Laurel has led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Rehoboth Beach man on drug charges.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper stopped a car on County Seat Highway east of Sussex Highway Wednesday night for speeding (75 miles-per-hour in a 50-m.p.h. zone). The smell of marijuana led to an investigation.

Delaware State Police also said a computer check determined that there was an active capias for Brandon D. Camper out of Justice of the Peace Court for failure to appear.

Camper was taken into custody without incident. According to State Police, a probable cause search of the vehicle turned up about 166.12 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Camper is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended, and Speeding in Excess of 50mph. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on his own recognizance.

Date Posted: Thursday, September 30th, 2021

