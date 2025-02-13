Spring Pond Trout Season to Open With Youth-Only Day March 1st, Followed by Regular Downstate Opener March 2nd

DNREC has announced that Delaware’s 2025 downstate pond trout season will open for youth anglers under age 16-only at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 1st, followed by the opening of the regular downstate trout season for all anglers a half-hour before sunrise on Sunday, March 2nd. Fishing will be allowed on youth opening day from 7 a.m. to a half-hour after sunset, and from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset thereafter, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

Both Tidbury Pond near Dover in Kent County and Newton Pond near Greenwood in Sussex County will be stocked and open for trout fishing as scheduled pending pond ice conditions that might prevent either stocking or fishing. To improve trout fishing for the season openers, both Tidbury Pond and Newton Pond will be closed to all fishing from Saturday, Feb. 15th through Friday, Feb. 28th to accommodate trout stocking, eliminate incidental hooking of stocked trout, and allow the trout to adjust to their new waters.