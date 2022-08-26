Sprinkler System Extinguishes Creekwood Fire in Rehoboth Beach

A sprinkler system at the Creekwood condominium complex off Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach put out a fire on a third floor balcony before the fire could move up the side of the building to the attic area. Residents were awakened by the alarm and evacuated the unit – as did several other residents in the building. Rehoboth Beach fire officials determined the fire was completely extinguished and the State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.