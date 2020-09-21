Squirrel! Delmarva Fox Squirrel Populations To Be ‘Translocated’

Delmarva fox squirrels are going to find a new home in Delaware.



The Department of Natural Resources says some of the once-endangered squirrels, found abundantly on the Maryland Eastern Shore but still relatively rare in southern Delaware, will be ‘trans-located’ from their Maryland population center to suitable habitats in The First State. Squirrels captured in Dorchester County are being released into the Assawoman Wildlife Area under this project.



The Delmarva fox squirrel is described as large, silver-gray and charismatic. Hunting of them is prohibited. The squirrel was removed from the federal endangered species list in 2015.