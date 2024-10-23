SS United States to Become Largest Artificial Reef; To Pass by Lewes

The SS United States Conservancy has finalized an agreement with Penn Warehousing & Distribution, securing the transfer of ship ownership to Okaloosa County, Florida. The new ownership has scheduled the vessel’s departure from Philadelphia for this Friday, October 25th. Contractors have been conducting preparatory work to facilitate the ship’s relocation to Norfolk, Virginia, such as removing her anchors, where it will undergo conversion into an artificial reef. SS United States will pass Lewes, Delaware on this route.