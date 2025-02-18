SS United States to Leave Philadelphia Wednesday on Final Journey

America’s Flagship, the SS United States will leave its berth in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning on its final journey – to Mobile, Alabama and then off the coast of the Florida panhandle. The SS United States was constructed between 1950 and 1952 in Newport News, VA – and included materials from every state (48 at the time). The ocean liner was designed by William Francis Gibbs who with no formal training in the field, quit his job in real-estate law in 1916 to devote himself to designing the world’s fastest ship. According to the SS United States Conservancy, this was the first ocean liner to be completely constructed in dry dock, built by Americans with American-made materials. On her maiden voyage in 1952, the SS United States broke the eastbound Atlantic Crossing record to England and then broke the westbound Atlantic Crossing back to New York on her return voyage – that record stands today.

The SS United States will be moved from her berth in Philadelphia Wednesday morning in time to float under the Walt Whitman Bridge at low tide, which is at 12:51pm. She will also pass beneath the Commodore Barry and Delaware Memorial Bridges – and traffic over the bridges will be stopped as the SS United States passes below. Over the next two weeks the SS United States will be towed to Mobile, Alabama where she will be cleaned and prepped and then sunk off the Florida panhandle in the area of Destin-Fort Walton Beach to become an artificial reef.

A land-based museum will also be built in Florida near the reef site to house the thousands of artifacts that have been in storage for decades.

The SS United States went out of service in 1969 and after the US Navy decided she was past her prime, in 1978 put the vessel up for sale. She has had a variety of owners since then. The SS United States Conservancy bought the vessel in 2011 but ran into issues when the rent on the berth was doubled – leading to a battle in court. While the Conservancy prevailed, a court-ordered timeline for removal of the historic vessel forced the Conservancy in October of 2024 to sell her to Okaloosa County, Florida.

You can follow the SS United States on her journey to Mobile on the Conservancy’s Facebook page or track her by GPS on the Destin-Fort Walton Beach website

Information courtesy SS United States Conservancy

============================================================================

Susan Gibbs, President of the SS United States Conservancy and granddaughter of famed naval architect and SS United States‘ designer, William Francis Gibbs, released the following statement as America’s Flagship moves for the first time in 28 years: