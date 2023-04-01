St George’s Bridge to Close for Major Rehab

On Tuesday the St Georges Bridge will close for 18 months for repairs. The bridge will be closed to all traffic – this major rehab will include demolishing and replacing the bridge decking, median barrier and drainage features. The bridge approaches and roadways will be replaced and other bridge structural features will be repaired. The $45.8-million project is funded by the federal government through Energy and Water appropriations. During the work – traffic will be detoured to the Roth Bridge on Route 1.