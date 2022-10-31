St Jude the Apostle New Code Purple Emergency Shelter for Men

St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Lewes – with the support of Code Purple of Sussex County – will host a winter Emergency Shelter for men who would otherwise go without shelter. The St Jude shelter will be open from December 1st through March 15th, 2023. The old Troop 7 building is no longer available for shelter use and the St Jude parish is stepping up to fill the need.

Volunteers are still needed for all the Code Purple emergency shelters – if you would like to consider volunteering to host with Code Purple, please register for the one-night training at more than 5 sites in Sussex County in early November. St. Jude the Apostle will host a training night on November 10 at 7 PM in the Parish Life Center, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes DE.

Click here for more information from Code Purple Sussex