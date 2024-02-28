St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival in Ocean City, MD Returns Saturday, March 16th

Ocean City will be aglow in green at next month’s St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival, sponsored by the Delmarva Irish American Club. The event will be held Saturday, March 16th, and according to the Town of Ocean City is sure to be bigger and better than ever. The event, which began in 1980, has grown to become the largest St. Patrick’s parade in Maryland and is the seasonal kick-off for many local businesses. Over the years, the DIAC — a 501(c)(3) social organization — has donated more than $550,000 from parade proceeds to scholarships for local high school students and to other charities and organizations.

Additional Information from the Town of Ocean City:

The DIAC is especially proud to have made a $50,000 donation to the Macky and Pam Stansell House at Coastal Hospice.

Pipe and drum bands will bring the sounds of Ireland to the streets of Ocean City, along with high school marching bands and festively decorated floats sponsored by local businesses, groups and organizations. Leading the parade will be Rebecca and Leighton Moore as this year’s grand marshals.

The procession begins at noon on Coastal Highway at 57th Street and marches south to the 45th Street Shopping Center, where the viewing bleachers and judges’ stand will be located. Trophies will be awarded for best marching band, best commercial float, best non-commercial float, best motorized unit, best adult marching unit, best youth marching unit, special committee award, judges’ choice award and best overall entry in the parade.

In addition to the celebration on the parade route, the 45th Street Shopping Center will be transformed into a spirited Irish festival complete with live music from the Pat O’Brennan Trio, along with Irish dancers, Irish apparel, baskets of cheer, souvenirs and a variety of beer. Spectators can enjoy the free-admission festival beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 3 p.m.

To avoid traffic delays, spectators are urged to arrive before 10:30 a.m. and to view the parade from 57th Street south to 45th Street.

This year’s parade is dedicated in memory to long-time DIAC members John Staley and Dean Langrall.

Mike Bradley will serve as parade emcee on the judges’ stand. The parade will be live-streamed by UnScene Productions and hosted by Bill Baker and Melanie Pursel; details of the stream will be shared on the DIAC Facebook page.

The DIAC was founded in 1980, and its first membership drive resulted in 75 members. Today, there are close to 300 members. The club is open to anyone who is Irish, of Irish descent or just likes things Irish.

There is no rain date for the parade or festival. For more information, visit www.delmarvairish.org or contact Buck Mann at 410-289-6156.

Background on Becca and Leighton Moore

Becca and Leighton met in 1987 at Fager’s Island. At the time, Leighton was designing the tiki bar at Seacrets, which would open June 29, 1988. Becca was studying at Wor-Wic Community College, working toward a bachelor’s degree in geography from Salisbury University. They went on their first date to Chez La Mer in Rehoboth Beach, a restaurant that Leighton’s friend Tom owned. Twenty years later, Leighton and Becca went on their second first date and just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

Becca and Leighton support several charities and host events to benefit Worcester County and the Eastern Shore. Tidal Health Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health, Diakonia, Children’s House by the Sea, Life Crisis Center and the Worcester County Humane Society are all charities that they support.

In their free time, they love to spend time with family, friends and their two cats. On the weekends, they enjoy boating, traveling and relaxing at their home.

Becca and Leighton are members of the Delmarva Irish American Club and have participated in the parade for many years. The years the parade was rained out or was cancelled due to COVID, they rallied Buck Mann, Rick Meehan and some friends to hop in the decorated Seacrets Distilling truck and then drove the parade route so the club could claim that there has been a parade every year.

Becca and Leighton say it is an incredible honor to be chosen as grand marshals of the Ocean City St. Patrick’s Parade and to represent our community in the biggest parade on the Eastern Shore.

