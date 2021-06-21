St. Peter’s Art Show Returns to Lewes for the 55th Year!

St. Peter’s 55th Annual Art Show is scheduled for July 3 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on St. Peter’s Square at 2nd and Market streets in downtown Lewes. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, it will feature more than 100 fine artists and artisans, raffles, silent auction and more. Admission is free and the event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit those in need within the Cape Henlopen School District. Parking and free shuttle service will be available from the Cape Henlopen High School.

This year’s donors to the show’s featured artists raffle include jewelry designer and artist, Anna Biggs; painter Kathy Buschi, and historic redware potter, Selinda Kennedy.

This is Buschi’s distinctive acrylic painting, “Little League Practice.”

“Mermaid” is Kennedy’s unique 18th century Fraktur design plate.

The show will be dedicated to William Dec, an artist and church member. He was an accomplished watercolor artist who received numerous awards for his paintings. Dec died in 2020 at the age of 95.

For more info visit stpeterslewes.org or call 302-645-8479.