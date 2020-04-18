Stabbing Incident Near Laurel Leaves 3 Injured and 1 Dead

A stabbing early Saturday morning in Laurel has left one person dead. Delaware State Police were called after several victims arrived at the Laurel Police Department after they were involved in a fight in the area of Susan Beach Road. Four juvenile male victims were taken to a local hospital – a 16 year old with a stab wound to the upper body was pronounced dead at the hospital – the other three sustained non-life threatening injuries. Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate – if anyone has information into this incident – contact police or Crime Stoppers.