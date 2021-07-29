Staff Shortages Challenge City Services In Milford
Milford is working its way through staffing shortages that could impact city services, including collection of trash and recyclables. Local electricity outages could also take longer to restore.
The City of Milford is hiring in several departments including solid waste, public works, electric, parks and recreation, customer service, IT and police.
According to Milford officials, temporary employees have been brought on board to fill some of the gaps. Currently, solid waste collection has not changed but the time of day for pick-up may vary from week to week.
“We are working diligently and taking aggressive measures to fill staff vacancies in the City,” City Manager Mark Whitfield said. “City employees take pride in delivering excellent customer service; however, limited staff has made it challenging to maintain that level of service. We are asking for citizens’ patience during this time.”
Milford residents can also help by conducting transactions, asking questions and making payments online.
The City of Milford provided the following additional information:
o aid the City through this unprecedented staffing shortage, residents can do the following:
- If solid waste is not collected at its normal time, please allow extra time prior to calling Customer Service.
- Sign up to pay utility bills online at https://www.cityofmilford.com/163/Online-Utility-Payment-Instructions. This will reduce the number of monthly customers at our customer service window or drive thru.
- Sign up to receive City of Milford Website News & Calendar Alerts at http://www.cityofmilford.com/list.aspx. Customers will receive an email and/or text notification about solid waste delays, power outages, and other news and events.
- Sign up for Swift911 at http://cityofmilford.com/292/Swift911. This system makes phone calls to specific people or areas in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information. All the calls you receive will have the Caller ID of CITY OF MILFORD or CITY OF MILFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT.
- Sign up for Utility Usage Alerts at https://milf-de-web.amppartners.org/. Customers can view electric and water usage as well as set alerts when over budget.
- Apply or pass along the application information to interested parties. http://cityofmilford.com/247/Job-Openings