Staff Shortages Challenge City Services In Milford

Milford is working its way through staffing shortages that could impact city services, including collection of trash and recyclables. Local electricity outages could also take longer to restore.

The City of Milford is hiring in several departments including solid waste, public works, electric, parks and recreation, customer service, IT and police.

According to Milford officials, temporary employees have been brought on board to fill some of the gaps. Currently, solid waste collection has not changed but the time of day for pick-up may vary from week to week.

“We are working diligently and taking aggressive measures to fill staff vacancies in the City,” City Manager Mark Whitfield said. “City employees take pride in delivering excellent customer service; however, limited staff has made it challenging to maintain that level of service. We are asking for citizens’ patience during this time.”

Milford residents can also help by conducting transactions, asking questions and making payments online.

The City of Milford provided the following additional information:

o aid the City through this unprecedented staffing shortage, residents can do the following: