The polls closed today at 6 p.m. The winners of the Rehoboth Beach municipal election for 2020 are: Stan Mills, Patrick Gossett and Jay Lagree

Registered voters for 2020: 1731

Number of voters: 325

Number of absentee voters: 1146

TOTAL: 1471

SEATS FOR MAYOR:

Paul Kuhns: 587

Stan Mills: 876

SEATS FOR COMMISSIONER (TWO):

Hugh Fuller: 563

Patrick Gossett: 824

Jay Lagree: 882

Rachel Macha: 582

The candidates will be sworn in at the September commissioner meeting.