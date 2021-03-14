Stand Up Delaware to Rally Monday at Legislative Hall to Reopen Schools

Stand Up Delaware is holding a rally Monday evening at Legislative Hall in Dover. This marks a year since Delaware schools were closed – and are still not fully reopened. The Reopen Schools Rally begins at 5:30pm – and will feature students – but your support is needed as well to stand with the students – to help turn around Governor Carney and Education Secretary Bunting to fully reopen Delaware schools five days a week.
