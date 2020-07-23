Star-Democrat Building Struck By Fire

The Star-Democrat of Easton’s building is hit by a fire.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out in the exterior loading dock area of Adams Publishing Group Media of Chesapeake L.L.C just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

People were working inside and got out safely. The fire was relatively contained, but damage to the contents and structure totals about $500,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal Upper Eastern Region Office at 410-822-7609.

The Star-Democrat on its website thanks first responders, and indicates that there are delays in producing the newspaper Thurday.