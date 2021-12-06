State Auditor Determines Volunteer Fire Service Saves DE Taxpayers, but Needs Separate Funding from State Lawmakers

The State Auditor’s office has completed a report of the Delaware Volunteer Fire Service for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021. Each volunteer fire company must submit a completed audit by an independent certified public accounting firm to the State Fire Commission annually within six months of the end of the fiscal year.

The Delaware Volunteer Fire Service is responsible for fire, rescue, emergency medical and other emergency-response-related services for local jurisdictions. Their operational activities include accounting, equipment purchases and maintenance of vehicles and gear, and management of facilities.

The State Auditor has determined that the Volunteer Fire Service saved Delaware taxpayers approximately $255.7 million in FY21. This amount was determined by figuring how much it would cost for the state to have a fully paid fire service instead of having one that largely uses volunteers.

In addition, the Audit Team continues to recommend that the Delaware General Assembly create a fund independent of Grant-In-Aid to assist Delaware’s Volunteer Fire Service.