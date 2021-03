The State Bureau of Identification Dover location will be closed for business on Friday, March 19, 2021. They will no longer be located in the Blue Hen Corporate Center located at 655 S. Bay Road Suite 1B, Dover, DE. The State Bureau of Identification will reopen at their new location at 600 S. Bay Road Suite 1, Dover, DE, on Monday, March 22, 2021. Anyone in need of scheduling a Background Check appointment should call 302-739-2528.