State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson Fire in Bridgeville

The State Fire Marshal is looking for the people responsible for a fire on the property of Woodbridge School District in Bridgeville. The fire occurred in a maintenance storage building on Church Street – at the Phillis Wheatley Elementary School just after 7pm. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived on the scene. Crews from Greenwood, Seaford and Farmington assisted.

State fire marshal investigators found the fire was intentionally started – heavy fire damage is estimated at $80,000. Anyone with information regarding this fire is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s – Sussex Division at (302) 856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. No one will be required to give their name.