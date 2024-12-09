State Fire Marshal Investigating Intentional Fire in Laurel Sunday

Laurel firefighters were called for a structure fire on West 7th Street in Laurel Sunday just before 8pm. Crews arriving at the scene found an outbuilding and an adjacent vacant home of fire. The State Fire Marshal’s office investigation determined the fire was intentionally started at the outbuilding and damage is estimated at $20,000.

Officials ask anyone with information on the fire to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 302-856-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.