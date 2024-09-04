State Highway Administration to Resurface Section of US 13 (Salisbury Bypass) in Wicomico County Next Week

A resurfacing project to improve the ride quality on US 13 northbound (Salisbury Bypass) from US 13 Business (S. Fruitland Boulevard) to MD 12 (Snow Hill Road) next week. This work should be completed by mid-November, weather permitting. On Monday, September 9th, crews will begin milling (removing the top layer of asphalt) the roadway to prepare for paving. Crews will continue to work weekdays, 6:30 a.m.– 6 p.m., until expected completion. During work hours, those who drive in that area can expect single-lane closures and flagging operations throughout the duration of the project. Contractor Allan Myers of Dover, Delaware, will use arrow boards, cones and flaggers to safely guide motorists through the work zone. Drivers should expect major traffic impacts with significant delays during work hours.