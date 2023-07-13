State Investments to Aid Community Efforts Benefiting Delawareans

Local nonprofit and government organizations that perform work to benefit Delawareans are receiving help thanks to the Delaware General Assembly’s recent approval of the Community Reinvestment Fund. State Representative Rich Collins advocated to secure several allocations in Sussex County including:

• $230,000 for the Town of Dagsboro for new construction & demolition of the Dagsboro Police Department, construction of meeting facility, and refurbishing of Town Hall

• $200,000 for the Indian River Senior Center improvement project

• $125,000 for Lower Sussex Little League site improvements

• $225,000 for field lighting replacement & upgrades for Millsboro Little League Inc.

• $270,000 for the Town of Selbyville $270,000 for the Police Department–secure area

Additional Information from State Representative Rich Collins:



Indian River Senior Center, Inc (Millsboro) $200,000

IRSC Improvement Project

Lower Sussex Little League (Frankford) $425,000

Lower Sussex Little League Site Improvements $125,000

Sewerage to Lower Sussex Little League/Pyle Center $300,000

Millsboro Housing for Progress, Inc. $100,000

Millsboro Landing L.P.

Millsboro Little League, Inc. $225,000

Field Lighting Replacement & Upgrades

Town of Dagsboro $230,000

New Construction & Demolition of Dagsboro Police Department, Construction of Meeting Facility, Refurbish Town Hall

Town of Selbyville $270,000

Police Department Secure Area