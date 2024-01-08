State Lawmakers Return to Dover & Annapolis this Week

Delaware lawmakers return to Dover Tuesday for the second leg of the 152nd General Assembly session. The State House will convene at 2pm and 37th District Representative-elect Valerie Jones Giltner will take the oath of office. The State Senate will also convene at 2pm. The Senate does have several bills to consider on its first legislative day.

Maryland lawmakers will begin their legislative session at noon on Wednesday. However, Denise Roberts was sworn in to the Maryland House of Delegates on Monday. Roberts was appointed to the seat in December after being chosen by the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee after Nick Charles moved to the State Senate leaving the District 25 seat vacant.